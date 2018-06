Word For The Weekend

NONETHELESS



[Nun-Thee-Leh-Sss]

DEF: The Word For The Weekend is a compound word that combines 3 words into one, and as always, we pass the savings on to YOU! Nonetheless –> an adverb, meaning however; nevertheless. (which means nonetheless!) notwithstanding; however; in spite of that; in spite of what has just been said. For example: Sometimes you can post some really stupid stuff on Facebook, but I like you nonetheless.