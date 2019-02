Word For The Weekend

OBLIVIOUS

[ uh – bliv -ee- uh s]

DEF: Unmindful; unconscious; unaware (usually followed by or used with of or to). For example: She was oblivious of his admiration. (Could be sad for BOTH of them!) Also: forgetful; without remembrance or memory or mindful attention. (So not knowing whether I’ve used oblivious before kinda means that I’m oblivious about oblivious.)