Word For The Weekend

ODIFEROUS

[ OH-DIF-FUR-US ]

DEF: (Thanks to Facebook friend Delfin!) Yielding an odor or morally offensive or odorous –> having an odor, maybe fragrant, maybe malodorous –> having a bad odor or highly improper. You know, stinkoroonerous! (OK, I just made that up. But that’s how words are created: somebody makes them up. Plus I thought “stinky” needed one more synonym.)