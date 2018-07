Word For The Weekend

OOMPH

[oo-mmf]

DEF: Word For The Weekend: oomph –> energy; vitality; enthusiasm; the quality of being exciting, energetic; also: personal charm or magnetism, sexually attractive. In a sentence: The truck doesn’t have the oomph to haul the boat. (So the truck isn’t sexually attractive?) FYI: other words that start with ‘oo’: ooze, oodles, oompah & oops.