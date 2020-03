Word For The Weekend

OPULENCE

[ op-yuh-luh?ns ]

DEF:(don’t you just LOVE definitions like that?) Wealthy, rich or affluent. Richly supplied; abundant or plentiful. Other synonyms: ostentatious, swank, palatial, lavish, luxurious, extravagant, deluxe, exuberant, moneyed (didn’t know that was a word!), deep-pocketed, well-off & well-to-do. Do you have anything opulent in YOUR life?