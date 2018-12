Word For The Weekend

ORNAMENT

[OR-NAH-MEHNT]

DEF: An accessory, article, or detail used to beautify the appearance of something to which it is added or of which it is a part. Example: a Christmas tree ornament. Something that lends grace or beauty. It can also be one whose virtues or graces add luster to a place or society. So the way I understand it, at a holiday party, even I could be an ornament. (that’s of course IF I had any virtue, grace or luster.)