Word For The Weekend

OSMOSIS



[OZ-MO-SISs]

DEF: In chemistry & biology the tendency of a fluid, usually water, to pass through a semipermeable membrane into a solution where the solvent concentration is higher, thus equalizing the concentrations of materials on either side of the membrane.(who didn’t know THAT?) Also: a subtle or gradual absorption or mingling. (Example: He never studies but seems to learn by osmosis.) So there you have it kids: learn by either getting a good education by going to school and pursuing a career of your choice OR mingle & absorb. Good luck!

