Word For The Weekend

PERIPHERAL

[ puh-rif-er-uh?l ]

DEF: of, relating to, or being the outer part of the field of vision. Also: concerned with relatively minor, irrelevant, or superficial aspects of the subject in question. With computers? A device that operates separately from the CPU but is connected to it, such as a printer. FUN FACT: your peripheral vision is out of focus. (Example: if Pat Rivers was taking the last donut, with my peripheral vision, I could tell someone was near the donut box, but not know exactly who is was or what was going on, until I turned my head to focus, & then zoom in, & then probably say something to Pat about at least saving me some frosting. And maybe some sprinkles.)