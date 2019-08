Word For The Weekend

PERPLEX

[ per-pleks ]

DEF: Word For The Weekend: perplex –> to cause to be puzzled or bewildered over what is not understood or certain; to confuse mentally; to make unable to grasp something clearly or to think logically and decisively about something. If you are bewildered, confused or puzzled, you are perplexed. (I can relate. I am often in a state of puzzled bewilderment.)