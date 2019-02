Word For The Weekend

PERSISTENCE

[PUR-SIS-TEN-SS]

DEF: The act or fact of persisting. 2.) the quality of being persistent. 3.) continued existence or occurrence. 4.) (this one is deep!) the continuance of an effect after its cause is removed. some synonyms: abidance, continuity, continuousness, continuousnessness, continuousnessnessness, continuousnessnessness-infinity! (I might just start using this word EVERY weekend, over and over and over again.)