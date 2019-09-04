Word For The Weekend

PLAZA

[ plah-zah ]

DEF: A public square or open space in a city or town; often featuring walkways, foliage, places to sit & sometimes shops; also, an area adjacent to an expressway which has service facilities, such as a restaurant, gas station & restrooms; also, a place on a thoroughfare, such as the Thruway, at which all traffic must temporarily stop, as to pay tolls. We work in the First Federal Plaza. Fun Fact: Parcel 5 used to be Midtown Plaza. What’s YOUR favorite plaza?