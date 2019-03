Word For The Weekend

PRECOCIOUS

[pre-coe-shuh-sss]

DEF: It came down to 1 of 3 “P” words, and the winner?Unusually advanced or mature in development, especially mental development. (a good thing) The runner-ups? Pretentious: making usually unjustified or excessive claims, as of value or standing. (not a great thing) And plump: well filled out or rounded in form; somewhat fleshy. (Fleshy? Never heard THAT one!)