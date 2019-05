Word For The Weekend

PROLIFERATION

[ pruh-lif-uh-rey-shuh?n ]

DEF: (Thanks to Stephanie on Facebook!) Rapid reproduction of a cell, part or organism. Also: a rapid & often excessive spread or increase. Example: the threat of nuclear proliferation. (What about a kindness proliferation? Or a smiley face proliferation?) Proliferation is the 413th Word For The Weekend. Maybe not a proliferation of words, but I’ve got plenty more!