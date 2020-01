Word For The Weekend

RAZZLE-DAZZLE

[ rahz-uhl-dahz-uhl ]

DEF: Riotous gaiety; impressively opulent or decorative; eye-catching; showiness, brilliance, or virtuosity in technique or effect, often without substance or worth; flashy theatricality. May you start 2020 with some razzle-dazzle! (Or ease your way in with some razzle this week, gradually sprinkling in a little dazzle here and there after that. Your choice.) Happy New Year!