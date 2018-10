Word For The Weekend

RAZZMATAZZ

[rasz-muh-tasz]

DEF: A lot of noisy exciting activity that is intended to attract people’s attention; ambiguous or meaningless language. synonymns: –> razzle-dazzle: showiness, brilliance, flashy; zing: vitality, animation; zest: hearty enjoyment; gusto. (FYI: pizazz is a former WFTW) Pop quiz: How many Z’s in the post? Did you count the Z in quiz? Are you getting a little sleepy?