Word For The Weekend

REINDEER

[ rain-dear ]

DEF: Any of several large deer of the genus Rangifer, of northern and arctic regions of Europe, Asia, and North America, both male and female of which have antlers. In North America, they’re known as the caribou. The word rein is of Norse origin. In Middle English, der meant a wild animal of any kind, in contrast to cattle. Can you even imagine Rudolph The Red Nosed Caribou? Or Cow?