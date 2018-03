Word For The Weekend

RETROSPECT



[RET-ROW-SPEH-KEKT]

DEF: A review of, OR meditation on past events. (in retrospect); in considering the past, OR or a past event. (feel free to cue-up the dreamy & glissy sound effect if it will help you to review or to meditate or to consider the past) The word originated between 1595 and 1605, which, in retrospect, sounds about right.