Word For The Weekend
SATISFACTION
[SAHT-TISS-FAKT-SHUN]
DEF:
1. an act of satisfying; fulfillment; gratification.
2. the state of being satisfied; contentment.
3. the cause or means of being satisfied.
4. what I can’t get no, of
Origin of satisfaction: 1250–1300 (probably when someone first said “That’s good. I’m happy with it and I’m satisfied, so therefore, I am experiencing satisfaction.”)
I can’t get no satisfaction, I can’t get no satisfaction
‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try
I can’t get no, I can’t get no