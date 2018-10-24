Word For The Weekend

SATISFACTION

[SAHT-TISS-FAKT-SHUN]

DEF:

1. an act of satisfying; fulfillment; gratification.

2. the state of being satisfied; contentment.

3. the cause or means of being satisfied.

4. what I can’t get no, of

Origin of satisfaction: 1250–1300 (probably when someone first said “That’s good. I’m happy with it and I’m satisfied, so therefore, I am experiencing satisfaction.”)

I can’t get no satisfaction, I can’t get no satisfaction

‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try

I can’t get no, I can’t get no