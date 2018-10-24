On The Air:
Word For The Weekend: SATISFACTION

Word For The Weekend

SATISFACTION

[SAHT-TISS-FAKT-SHUN]

DEF:
1. an act of satisfying; fulfillment; gratification.
2. the state of being satisfied; contentment.
3. the cause or means of being satisfied.
4. what I can’t get no, of

Origin of satisfaction: 1250–1300 (probably when someone first said “That’s good. I’m happy with it and I’m satisfied, so therefore, I am experiencing satisfaction.”)
I can’t get no satisfaction, I can’t get no satisfaction
‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try
I can’t get no, I can’t get no

