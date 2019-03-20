Word For The Weekend

SPRING

[spah-ring]

DEF: A time or season of growth or development, specifically the season between winter & summer comprising in the northern hemisphere usually the months of March, April & May. Sometimes in Rochester, it may only be one day in May. (it can also mean to rise, leap, move, or act suddenly & swiftly AND an elastic body or device that recovers its original shape when released after being distorted.) But the spring WE love finally arrived last evening. Happy Spring!