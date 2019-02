Word For The Weekend

SCHTICK

[shtik]

DEF: (or shtick, but definitely not stick) Especially in comic acting, a routine or piece of business inserted to gain a laugh or draw attention to oneself – a bit. Also: one’s special interest, talent, trait, or activity. Example: Someone who has a successful comic routine about a small tree branch should stick to the stick schtick. (or shtick)