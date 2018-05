Word For The Weekend

SKULLDUGGERY



[Skuhl-Dug-Er-Ee]

DEF: Dishonorable proceedings; mean dishonesty or trickery; an instance of deceitful or underhanded or unscrupulous behavior. (I hope everything’s okay Connie!) Weekend tip: if you’re at your favorite coffee house, and you see a flier or poster that talks about a gathering to discuss skullduggery later that evening, you MAY want to leave right after the stand-up comic. (or at least before the 2nd poetry reading.)