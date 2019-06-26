Word For The Weekend

SUNSCREEN

[ suhn-scureeen ]

DEF: A screen to protect against sun! (ha!) A substance formulated to prevent sunburn, skin cancers & other conditions caused by excessive exposure to the sun, usually by absorbing and reflecting ultraviolet radiation. Also: a lotion, cream, etc., containing such a substance. Remember 1.) SPF 30 or higher, water resistant 2.) apply generously before going outdoors 3.) apply enough to cover all exposed & bare skin 4.) reapply every 2 hours, or right after swimming or sweating 5.) goop it up this summer Rochester!