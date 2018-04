Word For The Weekend

SURPRISE



[Sir-pry-ss]

DEF: To strike or occur to with a sudden feeling of wonder or astonishment, as through unexpectedness; the feeling caused by something unexpected or unusual. Example: Her beauty surprised me. I didn’t know Uncle Bob had a girlfriend! Aunt Mary is surprised, too. (ok, I added those last 2 sentences.) FYI: there’s a fine line between surprise and scaring the living daylights out of someone. Be careful!