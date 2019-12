Word For The Weekend

Terducken

[ tur-duck-ehn ]

DEF: A deboned turkey that is stuffed with a deboned duck that is stuffed with a deboned chicken. (got that?) It was made popular by John Madden a bunch of Thanksgivings ago. And thinking out of the bird: If you deboned a robin & an ostrich & combined all 5 birds together, you’d have a Rob Turduckenich. (wasn’t that the name of the tight end who retired from the Patriots?)