On The Air:
  • search
Home
WARM 101.3 Blogs

Word For The Weekend: TRYPTOPHAN

Word For The Weekend

TRYPTOPHAN

[TRIP-TOE-FAN]

DEF: A crystalline essential amino acid that is widely distributed in proteins. The body can’t make tryptophan, so diet must supply it. Turkey contains tryptophan, but not any more than other poultry.

Side effects of L-tryptophan may include:
• Blurred vision.
• Dizziness.
• Drowsiness and fatigue.
• Nausea
• Loss of muscle coordination and muscle stiffness.
• & a strong, pounding heart beat (palpitations)
Has anybody else checked all of these boxes after a hearty, holiday meal?

Submit Your Word For The Weekend

  • Submit your word to Kevin and tune into WARM 101.3 to see if he picks your Word For The Weekend!

Leave a Reply