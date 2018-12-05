Word For The Weekend

TRYPTOPHAN

[TRIP-TOE-FAN]

DEF: A crystalline essential amino acid that is widely distributed in proteins. The body can’t make tryptophan, so diet must supply it. Turkey contains tryptophan, but not any more than other poultry.

Side effects of L-tryptophan may include:

• Blurred vision.

• Dizziness.

• Drowsiness and fatigue.

• Nausea

• Loss of muscle coordination and muscle stiffness.

• & a strong, pounding heart beat (palpitations)

Has anybody else checked all of these boxes after a hearty, holiday meal?