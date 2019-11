Word For The Weekend

UNIQUE

[ YOU – KNEEEK ]

DEF: Existing as the only one or as the sole example. Having no like or equal; unparalleled; incomparable. Distinctively characteristic. Not typical; unusual. Able to be distinguished from all others of its class or type (In other words, of ALL the minions on the rock they call Earth, there’s no one quite like you.) “Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else.” – Margaret Mead