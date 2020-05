Word For The Weekend

VIGILANT

[ vij-uh-luhnt ]

DEF: Keenly watchful, especially to avoid danger. Wary. Ever awake and alert. Sleeplessly watchful. (I like that one!) Attentive, observant, open-eyed, wide-awake. Example: I’m vigilant of that guy walking toward me in the grocery store, about to get within 6 feet, and he’s not wearing pants. What did I say? I meant a mask! A MASK! (BTW: ‘Vigilant’ as a super-hero: Marvel or DC?)