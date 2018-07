Word For The Weekend

VOLUMINOUS

[vo·lu·mi·nous]

DEF: Word For The Weekend (the word that’s fun to say): voluminous –> forming, filling, or writing a large volume or many volumes; sufficient to fill a volume or volumes; of great volume, size, bulk or extent. So a fireworks display can be voluminous, with multiple large colorful bursts of light in the nighttime, but it has nothing to do with the sound (or volume) of the fireworks. So, may YOUR weekend be voluminous with memories! Bulky even!