Word For The Weekend

WHATCHAMACALLIT

[ hwuhch-uh-muh-kawl-it ]

DEF: An object or person whose name one does not know or cannot recall. Something that is hard to classify or whose name is unknown or forgotten. Used when you cannot think of the name of something. (AKA doodad, doohickey, thingamabob, thingamajig, whatnot & whatsit) That’s your Whatchamacallit For The Weekend.