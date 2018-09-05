On The Air:
  • search
Home
WARM 101.3 Blogs

Word For The Weekend: WHATEVER

Word For The Weekend

WHATEVER

[hwuht-ev-er]

DEF: (disclaimer –> read really fast if you want to: it’s mainly because I once co-hosted a college radio show called ‘Whatever’, and I visited with my former co-host while on vacation last week. But it is a fun to say word)

   1 a: anything or everything that (take whatever you want)
   1 b: no matter what (whatever he says, they won’t believe him)
   1 c: whatnot (he enjoys skiing, hiking, or whatever)
    2: used to express astonishment or perplexity (whatever do you mean by that?)
 
Perplexed? whatever!

Submit Your Word For The Weekend

  • Submit your word to Kevin and tune into WARM 101.3 to see if he picks your Word For The Weekend!

Leave a Reply