? Word For The Weekend

WILLPOWER

[ wil-poh-er ]

DEF: The ability to control one’s own actions, emotions, impulses or urges. Self-control. So, before that negative Facebook post or comment; before taking your off your facemask because the store’s not that crowded. Willpower. And make sure you do your FULL 20 seconds at the sink. (sing the intro to My Heart Will Go On). Wash Your Hands. Don’t Touch Your Face. Willpower.