Word For The Weekend

Xylophone



[Xy-Low-Fone]

DEF: So far, we’ve had 365 Words For The Weekend, but NONE that started with X. Until now. Your WFTW? Xylophone: a percussion instrument consisting of a series of wooden bars graduated in length to produce the musical scale, supported on belts of straw or felt, and sounded by striking with two small wooden hammers. So there you have it: our first ‘X’ word, and you don’t even pronounce the ‘X’! (like the first X in Xerox)