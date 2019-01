Word For The Weekend

YIPPEE

[YIHP-PEA]

DEF: (From my new BFF Mary) An exclamation used to express joy, exultation, or the like. Used to express exuberant delight or triumph. First known use? 1906 (apparently no one was ever excited enough before then to say yippee) What’s your favorite synonym for yippee? (there’s oh boy, golly, hot dog, hallelujah, whoopee, yahoo, hooray, gosh, damnnnnn! & about 45 others.)