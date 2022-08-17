You May Be Living in the ‘Hottest Zip Code in America’

It’s no secret that buying a house in this market is not the easiest thing in the world. The one town that a lot of people are looking to buy a home in is Brighton. If you are currently looking into buying a house or recently bought one, you may have noticed that Brighton hardly has homes for sale. If there are homes for sale, they are sold within a few days and way over asking price.
Realtor.com recently posted ‘The Hottest Zip Codes’ and Brighton is ranked number 1 in America!
Here are the top 10 zip codes in America according to Realtor.com:
- 14618 Brighton, NY
- 03062 Nashua, NH
- 43085 Worthington, OH
- 03038 Derry, NH
- 04062 Windham, ME
- 18017 Bethlehem, PA
- 37604 Johnson City, TN
- 03106 Hooksett, NH
- 02760 North Attleboro, MA
- 04210 Auburn, ME