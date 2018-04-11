Your relationship or marriage is depending on whether or not you leave that dirty plate in the sink or rinse it off. Literally.

According to a new study out of the University of Utah, your entire relationship hinges on who does the dishes.

The researchers found that women do more of the chores around the house, especially the really soul-crushing ones like cleaning the toilets and doing the endless flow of laundry . . . but doing the dishes is the one chore that really breaks their spirit.

So when her significant other pitches in and handles the dishes, it makes everything better. Those couples are happier, their relationships are more stable, and they argue less.

So . . . um . . . just do the dishes.

