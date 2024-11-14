Breakfast With Santa is back!

Rochester’s favorite holiday event returns to Shadow Lake Golf & Racquet Club in Penfield

on Saturday, December 14th!!!

There will be two different seating’s. The first breakfast will be at 7:45am and the second at 10:30am.

We ask that everyone who attends, to bring a NEW unwrapped TOY to be donated to Open Door Mission.

The only way to attend Breakfast with Santa is to win family four-packs!

Listen all week starting Monday, November 18th Tony + Kristie, Pat Rivers and Justine Paige

to win a family four pack of passes to the 7:45 am SEATING!

Breakfast With Santa 2024 is presented by:

Triple A of Western and Central NY

Starting Monday, November 18th save 50% on your membership when you CLICK HERE

Special Thanks to:

Any questions regarding Breakfast With Santa, please CLICK HERE