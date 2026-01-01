WARM 101.3 Community Calendar

Check out these events happening in and around Rochester, that make it a better place to live.

2025 Pirate Toy Drive:

When: On now and beyond Christmas

Where: See website for drop off locations

What: The Pirate Toy Drive is now in its 30th year! Bring holiday joy into the hearts of those children in need throughout Rochester by donating a new unwrapped toy. Co founded by Gary the Happy Pirate along with Dave and Lori Simonetti in memory of their daughter Christie, the Pirate Toy Fund has distributed over 500,000 toys since 1995. Through the holidays and beyond, they’ll continue to collect toys at the designated drop off sites.

