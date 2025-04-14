On The Air:
Jim Sidoti – Weekends

Get to know Jim:

-How long have you worked for Warm 101.3/what was the first job you had here?

Since 2012. Traffic Reporter

-What is your favorite spot in Rochester?

The Cobbs Hill Reservoir off of Culver Road overlooking the city

-Where did you grow up?

Webster

 –Favorite band or artist of all time?

Van Morrison/The Monkees

What is the best concert you’ve ever seen, and where was it?

REO SPeedwagon in Nashville, TN

-If you didn’t work in radio, what would you do?;

Architect.  I like building things I suppose now I build a mood with music selections

What’s a skill you wish you had but sadly don’t?

Skiing. It looks fun but I just end up in the lodge drinking cocoa. 

-If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Sour Patch Kids

-Tell us one fun fact about yourself

I play the drums out and about around Rochester in a band. I do it for fun and very little money, but mostly for the free bar food. 

 

