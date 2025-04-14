Jim Sidoti – Weekends
Get to know Jim:
-How long have you worked for Warm 101.3/what was the first job you had here?
Since 2012. Traffic Reporter
-What is your favorite spot in Rochester?
The Cobbs Hill Reservoir off of Culver Road overlooking the city
-Where did you grow up?
Webster
–Favorite band or artist of all time?
Van Morrison/The Monkees
–What is the best concert you’ve ever seen, and where was it?
REO SPeedwagon in Nashville, TN
-If you didn’t work in radio, what would you do?;
Architect. I like building things I suppose now I build a mood with music selections
–What’s a skill you wish you had but sadly don’t?
Skiing. It looks fun but I just end up in the lodge drinking cocoa.
-If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Sour Patch Kids
-Tell us one fun fact about yourself
I play the drums out and about around Rochester in a band. I do it for fun and very little money, but mostly for the free bar food.
CONNECT WITH JIM: