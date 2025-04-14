Justine Paige – 3p-7p (Mon-Fri)

Justine Paige

Weekdays 3-7pm

-How long have you worked for Warm 101.3/what was the first job you had here?

Just started on October 16th!

-What is your favorite spot in Rochester?

Seneca Park Zoo

-Where did you grow up?

I grew up moving all over the world, from Virginia to Japan, England, and Germany. That’s the life of a kid with two parents in the Marine Corps!

-Favorite band or artist of all time?

Zach Brown Band

-What is the best concert you’ve ever seen?

I can proudly say I saw Britney Spears live in concert in her prime, but my most formative concert experience is hard to pick from. I love live music, and I’ve been moved to tears listening to artists from Tori Amos to Fall Out Boy to Zach Brown Band. And yes, I still keep all my ticket stubs so I can scrapbook them all when I retire.

-If you didn’t work in radio, what would you do?

I think in the alternate timeline of my life, I probably would have actually become a marine biologist like I wanted to when I was a kid.

-What’s a skill you wish you had but sadly don’t?

I envy anyone with nice handwriting. I have never had it, and while I’ve even considered taking calligraphy classes, I don’t think it would help.

-If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

it would have to be pizza. It’s diverse, good year round, and I’ve never met a pizza I didn’t at least eat a slice of.

-Tell us one fun fact about yourself

I didn’t even experience life in the United States until 1996, and we moved back to the east coast just in time for my obsession with boy bands and pop music to hit.

Email Justine:

justine@warm1013.com