Geva Theatre 5/31/2024

Director Daniel J. Bryant returns to Geva Theatre after directing How to Catch Creation during the 49th Season. Some of Bryant’s recent directing credits include the ripple, the wave that carried me home (Portland Center Stage and Artists Repertory Theatre), the World Premiere production of ABCD at Barrington Stage Company, What To Send Up When It Goes Down (Congo Square Theatre), and Feeding Beatrice (St. Louis Rep). Previously serving as Associate Producer/Director of community programs at Baltimore Center Stage under the leadership of Artistic Directors Kwame Kwei-Armah and Hana Sharif, Daniel designed BCS’s Mobile Unit program, producing and directing Antigone, Twelfth Night, and Endgame, as well as directing A Wonder In My Soul for the main stage. To hear our interview with Daniel click on the link below.