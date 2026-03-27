Kids Out and About 3/27/26

Each Friday morning since 2009, Debra Ross, publisher and CEO of KidsOutAndAbout.com, has given WARM 101.3 listeners a sneak peek into all that makes the Rochester area a great place for kids, teens, and families.

Originally launched in Rochester in 2001, KidsOutAndAbout.com now celebrates local events and activities in over 50 communities in the US and Canada, with 15 million readers per year and 750,000 subscribers to their free weekly e-newsletter of things to do locally. Their corporate offices are still right here in Rochester, where more great things happen per unit kid than anywhere else in the world.

Plus sign up for KidsOutAndAbout.com’s free weekly newsletter of things to do here in our great area! Your newsletter will come each Thursday morning at 6am. Then listen every Friday morning at 7:40 and 8:40 to hear Debra, Tony, and Kristie chat about them with some behind-the-scenes insights!

For today’s first segment, the theme is SEEK AND YE SHALL FIND!

Links for more info: Maple Sugar & Syrup events; Egg Hunts and other Easter activities; Egg Hunts at the Strong Museum, Macedon Recreation, Dryer Road Park in Victor.

Spring Break starts this afternoon! Here are some great ideas for tiring the kids out at the START of the week!

Links for more info: Spring Fling KidsFest at Tim Hortons Iceplex, Penguin Awareness Day at the Zoo, and Red Wings Opening Day: Will we beat Dan Mason’s 50-degree guarantee on Tuesday? Listen to hear what Tony says.