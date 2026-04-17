Kids Out and About 4/17/26

Each Friday morning since 2009, Debra Ross, publisher and CEO of KidsOutAndAbout.com, has given WARM 101.3 listeners a sneak peek into all that makes the Rochester area a great place for kids, teens, and families.

Originally launched in Rochester in 2001, KidsOutAndAbout.com now celebrates local events and activities in over 50 communities in the US and Canada, with 15 million readers per year and 750,000 subscribers to their free weekly e-newsletter of things to do locally. Their corporate offices are still right here in Rochester, where more great things happen per unit kid than anywhere else in the world.

Plus sign up for KidsOutAndAbout.com’s free weekly newsletter of things to do here in our great area! Your newsletter will come each Thursday morning at 6am. Then listen every Friday morning at 7:40 and 8:40 to hear Debra, Tony, and Kristie chat about them with some behind-the-scenes insights!

It was All About Kristie day on Friday, April 17! And my segments reveal that the ENTIRE ROCHESTER AREA is rejoicing!

For the first segment, it was clear that the Big Birthday Energy had spilled out of the WARM 101.3 studios and out into the community… the Rochester Red Wings game on Saturday, Seneca Park Zoo’s Earth Day celebration, and even the RMSC’s Astronauts exhibit are all lining up to celebrate:

In the second segment, we answer the question: COINCIDENCE? YOU be the judge! These three events are so oddly specific that how could they be random, right? Pikachu & Pastries at the Strong Museum may SEEM to be celebrating Pokémon, but we really know who we’re celebrating, don’t we? I’ve also been reliably informed that the trout awaiting Saturday’s Powder Mills Park Fish Hatchery Annual Fish Derby are all aware that the rescheduling isn’t really due to the floods two weeks ago. And TYKEs Theatre’s closing weekend for A Bad Case of Stripes is all about being bright, bold, colorful, and above all, yourself… and we all know who that fits, don’t we!