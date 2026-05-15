Kids Out and About 5/15/26

Each Friday morning since 2009, Debra Ross, publisher and CEO of KidsOutAndAbout.com, has given WARM 101.3 listeners a sneak peek into all that makes the Rochester area a great place for kids, teens, and families.

Originally launched in Rochester in 2001, KidsOutAndAbout.com now celebrates local events and activities in over 50 communities in the US and Canada, with 15 million readers per year and 750,000 subscribers to their free weekly e-newsletter of things to do locally. Their corporate offices are still right here in Rochester, where more great things happen per unit kid than anywhere else in the world.

Plus sign up for KidsOutAndAbout.com’s free weekly newsletter of things to do here in our great area! Your newsletter will come each Thursday morning at 6am. Then listen every Friday morning at 7:40 and 8:40 to hear Debra, Tony, and Kristie chat about them with some behind-the-scenes insights!

Our first segment celebrates geese, elephants, and dinosaurs! The final OrKIDStra concert of the season is Mother Goose with Rochester City Ballet: OrKIDStra at Hochstein; A Magical Journey thru Stages, which usually performs in their 3rd-floor theater in the Auditorium, this weekend presents Water For Elephants at Roc City Circus‘s location on University Ave in a unique partnership with them; and the dinosaurs are ROARING back into Stokoe Farms for a 2-weekend stint! Listen closely for a discount code to save you 20% on your ticket!

Next: Bruce Springsteen asks: WAR! What is it good for? This segment answers that quesiton: This weekend, Genesee Country Village brings you the War of 1812. It’s also Seabreeze opening weekend (rides only), and we have a heads-up for next Saturday, May 23 when Australian-Italian comedian Joe Avati has a Rochester stop on his current US tour, at Casa Larga.