Kids Out and About 6/5/26

Each Friday morning since 2009, Debra Ross, publisher and CEO of KidsOutAndAbout.com, has given WARM 101.3 listeners a sneak peek into all that makes the Rochester area a great place for kids, teens, and families.

Originally launched in Rochester in 2001, KidsOutAndAbout.com now celebrates local events and activities in over 50 communities in the US and Canada, with 15 million readers per year and 750,000 subscribers to their free weekly e-newsletter of things to do locally. Their corporate offices are still right here in Rochester, where more great things happen per unit kid than anywhere else in the world.

Plus sign up for KidsOutAndAbout.com’s free weekly newsletter of things to do here in our great area! Your newsletter will come each Thursday morning at 6am. Then listen every Friday morning at 7:40 and 8:40 to hear Debra, Tony, and Kristie chat about them with some behind-the-scenes insights!

Our first segment shows how Rochester positively SPARKLES in June! Feel the glow from Firefly Fridays at the Genesee Country Village, GemFest at the Canandaigua Civic Center, and the first ever Rochester Flower Fest in the High Falls district Saturday evening, which will feature a spectacular drone show over the falls to close out the evening!

Next, I tell you about 76 things to do this weekend! Actually, it’s even more than 76… We have Blackfriars’ concert edition of The Music Man on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; Draper Center performs The Ugly Duckling at Our Lady of Mercy School tonight and tomorrow; and Fairport Canal Days, which has endless activities, music, booths, and food throughout Fairport tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday.

Finally… take your family to see Anastasia at Geva Theatre, where it is running until June 28. You or your kids may have grown up on the wonderful 1997 animated movie, and if so, orienting yourself properly beforehand to the differences between the stage musical and the movie will result in a much richer experience of the production. In this segment I tell you exactly how to do that! I also published a more detailed article, Preparing Kids for Anastasia on Stage: What Parents Should Know, on KidsOutAndAbout.com’s website.