Stephens Media Group Rochester is looking for a Part-Time On-Air

Personality.

Our three-station group (Fickle 93.3/WFKL, 94.1 The Zone/WZNE/ and Warm 101.3/WRMM) is

looking for a part-time on-air personality that can create original content and perform live and/or voice

tracked air shifts.

You will ensure that that promotions and contests are executed properly, monitor the music and

commercial logs during your air shift, and protect the station’s FCC license.

Additional duties may include production work, personal appearances at station events and remote

broadcasts.

Interested applicants can mail their resume and demo to Operations Manager Nik Rivers at

Nik.Rivers@smgNational.com

Stephens Media Group is an EEO