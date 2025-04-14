John Tesh – 7p-12m (Mon-Sat)

John Tesh is a multifaceted American musician and influential figure in radio and television. He is perhaps best known for composing the iconic “Roundball Rock,” the theme for NBA on NBC. Beyond music, Tesh co-hosts the popular Intelligence for Your Life radio show and its TV adaptation alongside his wife, Connie Sellecca, a role he has held since 2014.

His career is marked by numerous accolades, including six Emmys, four gold albums, and two Grammy nominations. John’s impact on the music industry is significant, with over eight million records sold and live concerts that have raised more than $7 million for PBS. His versatility extends to television, where he has co-hosted Entertainment Tonight and served as a respected sports commentator for prestigious events such as the Olympic Games, Wimbledon, and the Tour de France.

In recognition of his contributions, Tesh was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2018, cementing his legacy as a distinguished figure in entertainment. Throughout his illustrious career, John has navigated seamlessly between music and broadcasting, leaving an indelible mark on both industries. His tenure as a sportscaster for CBS and NBC, covering events like the Tour de France and the US Open, underscores his versatility and expertise in television.

Tesh’s return to syndicated television with “Intelligence for Your Life” further highlights his enduring appeal and ability to connect with audiences. His achievements include not only entertainment accolades but also an Associated Press award for investigative journalism, showcasing his depth and commitment to quality broadcasting.

With a career that spans decades and continues to evolve, John Tesh remains a celebrated figure whose contributions to music, broadcasting, and journalism have left an enduring impact on the entertainment landscape.