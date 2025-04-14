Kristie Credit – 6a-10a (Mon-Fri)

Kristie Credit – Weekday Mornings (6-10a)
Get to know Kristie:
-How long have you worked for Warm 101.3/what was the first job you had here?
I have worked here since 2000 doing the morning show with Tony.
-What is your favorite spot in Rochester?
I love Seabreeze because of all the great memories of when my kid was little.
-Where did you grow up?
I spent half my childhood in Michigan and the other half in Florida.
-Favorite band or artist of all time?
Duran Duran…I had so many John Taylor posters on my wall growing up!
-What is the best concert you’ve ever seen, and where was it?
Lollapalooza 1992 in Orlando, Florida
-If you didn’t work in radio, what would you do?;
I was supposed to be an accountant before I got sidetracked by radio.
-What’s a skill you wish you had but sadly don’t?
I wish I could pick the winning lotto numbers!
-If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?
I love Chocolate!
-Tell us one fun fact about yourself
I was on Rascal Flatts tour bus before they hit big. Check out the a pic of when I met Rascal Flatts…we were all young! lol