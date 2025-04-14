Kristie Credit – 6a-10a (Mon-Fri)

Kristie Credit – Weekday Mornings (6-10a)

Get to know Kristie:

-How long have you worked for Warm 101.3/what was the first job you had here?

I have worked here since 2000 doing the morning show with Tony.

-What is your favorite spot in Rochester?

I love Seabreeze because of all the great memories of when my kid was little.

-Where did you grow up?

I spent half my childhood in Michigan and the other half in Florida.

-Favorite band or artist of all time?

Duran Duran…I had so many John Taylor posters on my wall growing up!

-What is the best concert you’ve ever seen, and where was it?

Lollapalooza 1992 in Orlando, Florida

-If you didn’t work in radio, what would you do?;

I was supposed to be an accountant before I got sidetracked by radio.

-What’s a skill you wish you had but sadly don’t?

I wish I could pick the winning lotto numbers!

-If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

I love Chocolate!

-Tell us one fun fact about yourself

I was on Rascal Flatts tour bus before they hit big. Check out the a pic of when I met Rascal Flatts…we were all young! lol