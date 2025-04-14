Nikki Rudd – 6a-10a (Mon-Fri)

Nikki made Rochester, NY her home in 2004. She’s a Midwestern gal — born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. She’s also lived in Wisconsin and Minnesota. She graduated magna cum laude from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa with a major in Communications Arts with an emphasis in Electronic Media. Go Knights!

Nikki’s first job in broadcasting was as an overnight DJ in Des Moines at KKDM 107.5. She went on to work at the NBC affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota as a reporter/anchor before moving to the other Rochester! She’s definitely psyched to be back on the airwaves and not just your TV screen!

Nikki enjoys movies at The Little Theatre, traveling, eating out with friends and SLEEP – which is much-needed on her morning shift at News10NBC and WARM 101.3!