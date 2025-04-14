Pat Rivers – 10a-3p (Mon-Fri)

Pat Rivers – Weekdays (10a-3p)

Get to know Pat:

-How long have you worked for Warm 101.3/what was the first job you had here?

I’m proud to say I’ve worked at WARM 101.3 since its debut- the first day of summer, June 21 1988. I was hired for evenings 7 to midnight (long before John Tesh) and super excited to be working in Rochester radio as I considered it the big leagues.

–What is your favorite spot in Rochester?

Well there are many but I’d have to say Highland Park is my top favorite. One of the best designed parks by Frederick Olmstead (in my opinion) and a gem in our community. I’m there not only for the Lilac Festival in May, but other times of the year too as the park changes in subtle ways throughout the seasons. Every time I visit I discover something new.

-Where did you grow up?

LeRoy, NY the birthplace of Jello!

-Favorite band or artist of all time?

I’d have to say Blood, Sweat and Tears…growing up in the 70’s this fusion of jazz/rock was unique and I really feel in love with their sound as did my parents- they played the entire album on the family stereo every Saturday night! Btw- one of my favorite songs is on the flip side of their hit single “And When I Die” song is “Sometimes in Winter” about a summer romance that was gone by winter. I firmly believe the song was written in Rochester.

-What is the best concert you’ve ever seen, and where was it?

Back in 1993- at FLPAC, known as Fingerlakes Performing Arts Center (now CMAC)- Carly Simon was touring with Daryl Hall and John Oates. It’s well known that Carly Simon rarely does concerts because of her stage fright so this was a real treat and to have Daryl Hall and John Oates on stage as well made for a spectacular evening. And it gets better- I got to meet them back stage after the show. Getting to meet and have my picture taken with three of my musical idols was a moment I’ll never forget.

-If you didn’t work in radio, what would you do?;

I’d probably be a meteorologist as I’ve always had a love for anything related o the weather. What kept me from becoming a meteorologist is my fear of math. I was never proficient at it- which you need to be in order to become a meteorologist. So now I’m happy to settle with the title of “arm chair” meteorologist.

-What’s a skill you wish you had but sadly don’t?

I would have to be writing code. Anybody who knows how to write computer programming code can write their ticket to anywhere. I understand they’re teaching it to kids in grade school now. I guess it’s never too late to learn.

-If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

I love dining out and if there was one food that I could only eat for the rest of my life…wow…so many to choose from but I’d have to go with my guilty pleasure- Buffalo wings…and the hotter the better. And yes, with a side of blue cheese dressing and the celery sticks too! Pair it with a full bodied Sauvignon Blanc and I’m in heaven. Does that make me a high class chicken wing eater?

-Tell us one fun fact about yourself

I dabble in film projects when I’m not on the radio. One project I’m currently working on is about a former Rochester night club that I was involved in- I was the club videographer and am making a movie from all the footage. My hope is to enter it into local film festivals by this time next year. God willing.