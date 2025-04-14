Tony Infantino – 6a-10a (Mon-Fri)

Tony Infantino – Weekdays (6-10am)

Get to know Tony:

-How long have you worked for Warm 101.3/what was the first job you had here?

Almost 30 years on WARM 101.3…First job, Morning Guy

-What is your favorite spot in Rochester?

On the lake on my boat

-Where did you grow up?

Gates

–Favorite band or artist of all time?

The Beatles

–What is the best concert you’ve ever seen, and where was it?

Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ The Blue Cross Arena

-If you didn’t work in radio, what would you do?;

Advertising

–What’s a skill you wish you had but sadly don’t?

To be a great singer and guitar player

-If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Alaskan King Crag legs

Tell us one fun fact about yourself

I can burp on demand

Tony was born and raised in Gates and has lived all over the Rochester area including Brighton, Webster, The Park Ave area, Geneseo and recently moved to Irondequoit.

You’ll see him with his band, Keys to the Caddy playing outdoor gigs every summer.

He and his wife Kim raised tow great kids and are now raising two cute dogs, Clifford and Dino

He says he can’t believe he’s been able to be an entertainer his whole life and never wants it to end.