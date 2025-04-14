Tony Infantino – 6a-10a (Mon-Fri)

Tony Infantino – Weekdays (6-10am)
Get to know Tony:
-How long have you worked for Warm 101.3/what was the first job you had here?
Almost 30 years on WARM 101.3…First job, Morning Guy
-What is your favorite spot in Rochester?
On the lake on my boat
-Where did you grow up?
Gates
–Favorite band or artist of all time?
The Beatles
–What is the best concert you’ve ever seen, and where was it?
Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ The Blue Cross Arena
-If you didn’t work in radio, what would you do?;
Advertising
–What’s a skill you wish you had but sadly don’t?
To be a great singer and guitar player
-If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Alaskan King Crag legs
Tell us one fun fact about yourself
I can burp on demand